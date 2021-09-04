Police: Two dead after shooting at Stone Mountain gas station

Officials said they have identified a possible suspect but are not releasing a name at this time.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The Dekalb County Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and killed at a gas station near Stone Mountain.

Police said the shooting happened at 5619 Redan Road around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Both of the victims were adults and one of the victims was a man in his 30s, according to authorities.

One of the shooting victims was found injured at the scene, where he died from his injuries, and the other victim was taken to a hospital and later died, police said.

Officials said they have identified a possible suspect but are not releasing a name at this time.