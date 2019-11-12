DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur Police say they're looking for a man who went up to a female, grabbed her by the wrist and said, "Come with me. Come with me."

The incident happened on Tuesday evening on the 100 block of Sams Street, they said, just before 9 p.m.

They said the suspect was a white man in his late 40s or early 50s, standing 5-8 or 5-9 with a medium build and noticeable belly. They added he has thinning gray/white hair and was wearing eyeglasses, light wash blue jeans and a dark short-sleeved t-shirt.

Police did not specify the victim's age.

They said she noticed him across the street as she waited for a rideshare.

"The man crossed the street and walked towards her as though he was going to pass her but he then grabbed her by the left wrist and stated, 'Come with me. Come with me,'" a Decatur Police Facebook post said.

Police said the victim yelled "No!" and jerked her arm away, then ran to a nearby building. They said she was not injured during the incident.

The suspect went in the direction of East College Avenue afterward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities immediately.

