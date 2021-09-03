Attempted sexual assault, armed robbery of women may be linked to same suspect, police say

The suspect is believed to have committed robberies in both cities during the morning hours of March 7.

DECATUR, Ga. — City of Decatur Police and City of Brookhaven Police departments are working together to try to get an alleged armed robber off the streets.

They said the suspect is believed to have committed robberies in both cities during the morning hours of March 7. One included an alleged sexual assault attempt against a woman.

Officers in Decatur were called to a parking garage in the 200 block of East Trinity Place around 8:30 a.m. to reports of the crime. The victim told police she had just arrived at the location when she was approached by a man who asked for help getting into the apartment building.

The male suspect then pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded her belongings and she complied, police said. They said the suspect then tried to sexually assault the victim but she fought, and the suspect got away. The victim got a minor injury to her head during the fight.

Police have released details regarding the suspect, described as a Black male of a light complexion who is about 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds. He was wearing gloves, a dark heavy jacket, and a full facemask. They said he left in a red Cadillac CTS.

Brookhaven Police responded to the 4000 block of Summit Boulevard in response to an armed robbery that same day. The female victim told police that as she was entering into the parking deck, a red Cadillac tried to follow her through the gate. The vehicle was stopped by the barrier, they said.

Moments later, police said a Black male wearing blue pants, a blue and black hoodie, blue face covering, and a black North Face jacket entered the parking deck and robbed the victim. The suspect showed a silver revolver and proceeded to hit the victim several times on the head with the firearm before going back to his vehicle and driving off, police said.

Detectives from both agencies have been working together to identify the owner of the photographed Cadillac as well as the photographed suspect, seen above.