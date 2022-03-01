Decatur Police looking for second suspect after more than 20 car break-ins

Investigators are looking to identify a second suspect who allegedly assisted in the car break-ins.

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur Police are looking for a second person involved in more than 20 car break-ins around the downtown Decatur area over the weekend. Police said they have already arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the break-ins.

Authorities said last Saturday between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. officers responded to 21 car break-ins, as well as a report of a stolen Ford F-250. Investigators said the car break-ins took place within the 200-block of Ponce de Leon Place, 1100-block of Commerce Drive, 100-block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and the 300-block of Clairemont Avenue.

On Monday, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Decatur Police received a notification from one of its cameras that the stolen F-250 was back in Decatur. An officer found the truck within the 300-block of Church Street. Officers attempted to stop the driver in the upper parking lot of the Decatur Library by the 200-block of Sycamore Street. The driver jumped out of the truck, while it was still in gear causing the truck to hit a retaining wall of the parking deck, according to authorities.

Police said the driver took off running toward the Decatur Marta Station. Officers said they found the 18-year-old at the MARTA station, where he took off again jumping onto the rail track and running down the track toward the Avondale Marta Station. Officers set up a perimeter around the area and found the 18-year-old again within the 600-block of Sycamore Street. However, he was still on the MARTA rail line at the time, authorities said.

He then ran over Sycamore Street toward East Ponce de Leon Avenue, where DeKalb County Police said they had their K-9 unit help with the search. He was found in the backyard of a home at the 600-block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue where he was arrested, police said.

The 18-year-old, of Forest Park, was taken to the DeKalb County Jail. At the jail, authorities said he started making threats to officers. He is being charged in connection to the car break-ins, theft by receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, obstruction of an officer, driving while unlicensed and possession of marijuana less than an ounce, Decatur Police said.