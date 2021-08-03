Decatur Police say arrest is made in March attempted robbery and sexual assault of woman

The incident originally occurred on March 7 on East Trinity Place.

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur Police said early Thursday that an arrest had been made in the armed robbery and attempted sexual assault of a woman in March.

The incident originally occurred on March 7 on East Trinity Place. Police said the suspect was identified and "is currently in custody in another state on charges from another jurisdiction."

The department said charges were pending in the March incident.

The suspect had been sought after in both Decatur and Brookhaven, where police believed he had also committed a robbery.

Officers in Decatur were called to a parking garage in the 200 block of East Trinity Place around 8:30 a.m. the morning of March 7 to reports of the crime. The victim told police she had just arrived at the location when she was approached by a man who asked for help getting into the apartment building.

The male suspect then pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded her belongings and she complied, police said. They said the suspect then tried to sexually assault the victim but she fought, and the suspect got away. The victim got a minor injury to her head during the fight.

Police said they were searching for the suspect after he had fled in a red Cadillac CTS.

Brookhaven Police, meanwhile, responded to the 4000 block of Summit Boulevard in response to an armed robbery that same day. The female victim told police that as she was entering into the parking deck, a red Cadillac tried to follow her through the gate. The vehicle was stopped by the barrier, they said.

Moments later, police said a man wearing blue pants, a blue and black hoodie, blue face covering, and a black North Face jacket entered the parking deck and robbed the victim. The suspect showed a silver revolver and proceeded to hit the victim several times on the head with the firearm before going back to his vehicle and driving off, police said.