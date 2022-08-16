Decatur Police ask for public's help finding suspect in deadly in hit-and-run

The incident happened late Monday night at Scott Blvd. and Clairmont Ave.

Example video title will go here for this video

DECATUR, Ga. — Police in Decatur are asking for the public's help finding the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Monday night.

According to the Decatur Police Department, it happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairmont Avenue as the victim, identified as 42-year-old Ajay Patil, was crossing Scott Blvd. using the crosswalk.

Police said as he was crossing the street, an "unknown vehicle traveling westbound on Scott Blvd. struck the victim and fled the accident scene."

They said a witness described the car as white or light-colored, but did not have any further descriptions of the vehicle. It may have front-end damage from the hit-and-run, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries, police said, and later died at the hospital.

The department said they know someone out there knows what happened or saw something, and are asking them to step forward.

The department asked that anyone who may have "witnessed the accident, or know of a vehicle that may have been involved, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous."

"Obviously any incidents like this where a loss of life happens so tragically and sudden hit us very hard at the Decatur Police Department, it hits close to home," police said. "We're doing everything we can to solve this, somebody out there knows something and saw something, or knows the person involved in this, and if you do we ask that you please contact us."

According to police, there were video cameras in the area that they're reviewing recordings from as part of their investigation, as well as talking to some witnesses.

They hope to release either video or a picture of the car once their review of cameras in the area is complete.