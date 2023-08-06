Police investigating double shooting at Decatur home

DECATUR, Ga. — Two people are injured after a double shooting at a house in Decatur overnight, according to DeKalb County Police.
Right now, there is very little additional information. However, we do know both victims were sent to a nearby hospital.
This happened at a home on Cavalier Drive around 4 a.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.