Police investigating double shooting at Decatur home

DECATUR, Ga. — Two people are injured after a double shooting at a house in Decatur overnight, according to DeKalb County Police.

Right now, there is very little additional information. However, we do know both victims were sent to a nearby hospital.

This happened at a home on Cavalier Drive around 4 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.