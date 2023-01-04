Man shot in leg while he was pumping gas, DeKalb Police say

Investigators believe he was caught up in an exchange of gunfire and he was not the intended target.

DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb Police said.

Officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive shortly after 4:45 p.m. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene – where several police cars were spotted.

DeKalb Police investigators believe the man, who is in his 40s, was caught up in an exchange of gunfire and he was not the intended target. According to their preliminary investigation, the man was pumping gas – when a car drove by and fired multiple rounds at another car.

Both cars took off after gunfire erupted, police said.

"The victim does not appear to have been the intended target," DeKalb Police said.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.