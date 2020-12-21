Decatur Police search for suspect who allegedly shot driver sitting at red light

The victim said he was waiting at the light when a man walked in front of his car and shot him.

DECATUR, Ga. — Police in Decatur are alerting the community to a seemingly random shooting that the victim said occurred early Saturday morning at a traffic light.

Police said that they were flagged down in the 600 block of East Lake Drive around 1 a.m. by a driver who said he was shot while sitting at a red light.

The driver said he was near the intersection with Park Place when a man walked in front of his vehicle and then fired a single round through his driver's side window hitting the victim. The suspect then escaped.

Based on what they've learned, police said the suspect appears to be a shorter black male between 40 and 45 years old. They believe he was wearing a gray shirt and black stocking cap at the time of the shooting.