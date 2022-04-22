Person shot multiple times at McDonald's in DeKalb County, police say

This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a person was shot multiple times at a McDonald's in Decatur Friday night.

Authorities responded around 9 p.m. to the McDonald's at 2636 Wesley Chapel Rd near I-20.

An officer at the scene said an altercation took place inside the McDonald's, then spilled outside into the parking lot. The officer said a suspect shot the victim multiple times.

No word from officials yet on the victim's condition or if the suspect is in custody.