Person shot multiple times at McDonald's in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a person was shot multiple times at a McDonald's in Decatur Friday night.
Authorities responded around 9 p.m. to the McDonald's at 2636 Wesley Chapel Rd near I-20.
An officer at the scene said an altercation took place inside the McDonald's, then spilled outside into the parking lot. The officer said a suspect shot the victim multiple times.
No word from officials yet on the victim's condition or if the suspect is in custody.
11Alive is working to gather more details. Check back for updates.