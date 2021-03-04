9-month-old killed by babysitter, Sandy Springs Police says

Dehaven Johnson, 28, faces three charges from police in the infant's death: felony murder, first degree cruelty to children and aggravated battery.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A babysitter has been charged with murder and child cruelty after police said a 9-month-old was killed.

Dehaven Johnson, 28, faces three charges from police in the infant's death: felony murder, first degree cruelty to children and aggravated battery.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, detectives launched an investigation after they got a medical call for an unresponsive child inside an apartment off Willow Heights Drive on Wednesday.

Police said first responders rushed the child to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, but he was pronounced dead there. An autopsy performed on the infant showed that he suffered severe injuries during his care by the Johnson that led to his death, according to police. The extent of the injuries for the child, who was not identified by police due to his age, were not detailed by police.

Meanwhile, Johnson was taken into custody and charged by police.