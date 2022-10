DeKalb Police are investigating at the apartment complex at the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday.

DeKalb Police are investigating at the apartment complex at the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.