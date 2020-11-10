Police search for man wanted in connection with DeKalb armed robbery

Authorities said the suspect took the victim's phone, wallet and vehicle. Now they want to bring this man in for questioning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are hoping someone in the community will help them identify a man wanted for questioning in a recent armed robbery.

Police released photos and video of a man they say may be tied to the crime, which occurred on Sept 25 in the 1400 block of Willow Lake Drive. The victim told police he was making a food delivery when he was approached by another man with a gun. The suspect then robbed the victim of his cell phone, wallet, and his vehicle.

Police stressed that the victim was not harmed in the frightening encounter; however, their investigation has since turned up a possible connection to the man shared in the pictures.