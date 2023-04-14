1 shot in DeKalb attempted home invasion: police

Police found the injured man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An attempted home invasion in a DeKalb County neighborhood Friday night ended with gunfire.

DeKalb County Police said officers responded to the 3400 block of Calumet Road just before 7:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Initial information indicates this was an attempted home invasion. Detectives responded to the scene to further the investigation," police told 11Alive Friday night.

Police said it was the resident who was shot by the suspect who attempted to enter the home. However, police described his injuries as non-life threatening.