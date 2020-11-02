DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly $3.5 million worth of cocaine will never hit the streets of metro Atlanta, the DeKalb County Police Department announced on Tuesday.

The DeKalb County HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Unit worked a "package interdiction operation" in the area of Moreland Avenue and Interstate 285 on Monday, they said.

Officers, including K9 teams, walked through the dock area and sniffed packages and freight, the department said in a news release.

During the open-air sniff, DeKalb police K9 Argo was alerted to the odor of an alleged controlled substance on a pallet of cardboard boxes, police said.

"K9 Argo continued to check more freight and discovered another pallet with the odor of narcotics in it," the department said.

Authorities say search warrants were obtained, and 20 kilograms of cocaine were discovered in the first box, and 12 kilograms of cocaine were in the second package.

The 32 kilograms of cocaine has an estimated street value of $3.5 million, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

Five kilos of meth, one kilo of heroin seized in Newnan drug bust

Is it pot or not? Busts show growing confusion over legal hemp

They thought they were mugging a guy on the street. He was actually an undercover DEA agent about to conduct a bust.