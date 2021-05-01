DeKalb Sheriff terminates detention officer after use of force investigation

The unnamed employee was accused of an unjustified use of force involving an inmate on Dec. 28.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that it had terminated a detention officer following a brief investigation into use-of-force.

In a written statement, the sheriff's office didn't provide the former officer's name or exactly what happened. However, it did describe an incident on Dec. 28 that the sheriff said involved "excessive use of force against an inmate."

By Dec. 30, the employee was placed on administrative leave as the Office of Professional Standards investigated. That investigation upheld charges that the officer's actions were "unjustified, inappropriate and not consistent with the agency's training to achieve the objectives of compliance and restraint."

The sheriff's office added that the detention officer had received "basic and advanced use of force training" each year since becoming employed in 2018.

“We will not tolerate any violation of policy regarding the use of excessive force with inmates in our custody,” Sheriff Melody Maddox said.