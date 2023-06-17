DeKalb County Police respond to 4 shootings overnight; one left 16-year-old critical

There was no indication any of the shootings were connected.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A spate of unconnected shootings left multiple people injured and one 16-year-old in critical condition between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The DeKalb County Police Department said they first responded just before 10 p.m. to Emory Hillandale Hospital, where the teenager had been brought with a gunshot wound.

Police said an investigation indicated the 16-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was shot on Windsor Downs Drive just outside Stonecrest. Police said he had been shot by "unknown persons." There were no other immediate details on the circumstances of that shooting.

At around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police then responded to a shots fired call at Dawn Drive in the Candler-McAfee area near I-20. In that incident, discovered found a house had been shot up. No one was injured but "officers located multiple shell casings and defects in the victim's house." The resident said her house had been shot at; there was no initial indication who had shot at the house or why they had done so.

Roughly two hours later, a call came in for a person shot on North Indian Creek Drive, at an apartment complex near I-285 and Memorial Drive by Georgia State University-Perimeter. Officers responded to find a 27-year-old with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. That man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police said he was at the complex's mailbox area when "shots were fired from a passing vehicle." There was no information on suspects in this case.

Finally, less than an hour after the third shooting, a call came in from Creste Drive - not far from the first shooting about six hours earlier - in which a 21-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds. In this incident, police said the victim had been involved in a verbal dispute with the suspect, leading to the shooting. The man was hospitalized but there was no word on his condition.