DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Bus drivers who were on their afternoon routes dropping students off at their homes after their school days were done became the victims of crime.

It happened Monday afternoon at Buck Godfrey Stadium off Clifton Springs Road in Decatur around 4:30.

According to the DeKalb County School District, their police agency is investigating several car break-ins that happened while the drivers were out on their routes. A spokesperson for the district said a thief or thieves targeted 15 cars.

In a statement, the district said it "cares about the safety of our bus drivers and the safety of their property" and is working on security enhancements.

"A plan of action is being developed regarding these enhancements," the district concluded.

