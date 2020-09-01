DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Homicide investigators are scouring a DeKalb County neighborhood for clues, witnesses and maybe even a killer after a man was found dead off of Columbia Drive on Wednesday.

DeKalb detectives arrived at the scene late in the evening just south of I-20 to find a man who had been shot multiple times. And with his eventual death at the scene went perhaps their best chance for answers.

But as authorities continue canvassing the area, they are hoping someone can provide context to whatever left the victim, a man in his early 30s, dead.

"No description of a suspect, no viable leads at this time," Lt. Rod Bryant with the DeKalb County Police Department said.

Shooting on Columbia Drive in DeKalb County on Jan. 8, 2020

WXIA

He added that they also don't have a motive determined for the crime. It's a disheartening moment for a section of Columbia Drive that Lt. Bryant said doesn't have a major history of violent crime.

"Every area has their incidents, but this is not a heavy-volume crime area," he said.

11Alive is working to gather more information about this crime from police as they discover new leads in the case

MORE HEADLINES

Employee killed in Gwinnett while trying to defend against armed robber

A teacher is out of a job over what she wrote on the board

Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let's survive cancer in 2020