Arrest made in DeKalb gas station shooting that left 35-year-old dead

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police announced an arrest on Tuesday in the shooting death a week ago of a 35-year-old man at a gas station.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, homicide detectives identified the shooter following the killing and last Friday made an arrest in the Tucker area.

A Facebook post said officers were "able to take him into custody without incident." The suspect was not identified by police.

The shooting happened the evening of June 13 at the Citgo station on Stone Mill way.

Officers responded and said they found a victim shot multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital critically hurt, where he died due to his injuries.

Investigators believed the victim was in a dispute before the shooting took place.