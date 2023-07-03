Homicide investigation after DeKalb man found dead in bedroom

A roommate was being questioned but is not considered a suspect, police said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a man's death after he was found with a gunshot wound in his bedroom early Monday morning.

The DeKalb County Police Department said the man was in his 20s or 30s. His identity was not initially released.

It happened at the Harvard Place Apartments on Hillandale Drive in Stonecrest.

Police said a roommate at the apartment was being questioned, but not considered a suspect.