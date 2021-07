It happened at the Kristopher Wood Apartments just outside Clarkston.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A man was said to be in critical condition Friday morning after being shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

It happened at the Kristopher Wood Apartments just outside the Clarkston city boundaries, on Jolly Ave. S.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Grady Hospital, police said.

There were no further details immediately available about the victim or about the circumstances surrounding how he was shot.