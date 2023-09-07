Man shot, found inside DeKalb Ross store; other businesses and cars shot up

It happened late Wednesday night in the area of North Decatur Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot Wednesday evening in the north Decatur area, then found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a Ross Dress for Less store.

According to DeKalb County Police, the 20-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment in stable condition and was expected to survive.

Police said they do not believe the incident was random.

An investigation found that in addition to the gunshot victim, "multiple businesses and vehicles were also damaged by gunfire" in that area around the same time on Wednesday night. Officers responded to calls around 10 p.m. of "an unknown individual discharging a weapon."

"Physical evidence was collected on scene and detectives are working to identify and speak with any possible witnesses to this incident. At this time, we do not believe this was random. If you were in the area around the time of this incident and have any information on this case, please contact 911 or the Homicide Assault Unit directly at 770-724-7850," a statement said.