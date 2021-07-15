Man shot and left to die in front of DeKalb County home

The department said they don't believe the man lived at the home.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and left outside a DeKalb County home early Thursday morning, later dying at the hospital.

DeKalb Police said they got the call around 2 a.m., and when they arrived at the location on Cherokee Valley Circle near Lithonia found an adult male victim on the front lawn.

Police said that man later died at the hospital. There was no immediate identifying information available for him.

The department said they don't believe the man lived at the home. They said he drove a vehicle to the home.