Crime

Three people found shot in DeKalb County, taken to hospital

The conditions of the three people were not known.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were hospitalize in DeKalb County early Tuesday after being found shot, police said.

There were few initial details available about the incident. The conditions of the three people were not known.

The incident happened at a location on Oak Park Lane in south DeKalb, at the Indian Springs townhome development.

Officers responded to the scene just after midnight, police said.

