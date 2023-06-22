Woman found dead at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

DeKalb officers responded to the complex around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police said Thursday morning officers had responded to a call at an apartment complex outside Stone Mountain and found the body of a woman.

Police did not have any initial details about what might have happened to the woman, only saying that she appeared to have died of a gunshot wound.