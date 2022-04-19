Student arrested at DeKalb County high school after weapon found in backpack

The student was transported to the DeKalb County Juvenile Detention Center.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A student at Cross Keys High School in DeKalb County was arrested on Tuesday after administrators said they discovered a weapon in their backpack.

The student is facing charges and has been taken to the DeKalb County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a district representative.

Principal Brittany Cunningham issued a letter to parents following the incident.

"Today, one of our students brought a weapon to school, which was found following an administrative search. No one was threatened or harmed in any way," she said.

While the student is facing charges, Cunningham also said that the specific disciplinary actions being taken can not be discussed at this time.

"We take these types of situations very seriously and this kind of behavior will not be tolerated." She said. "While I am unable to discuss specific of this incident, appropriate law enforcement and disciplinary action will be taken."

The school has scheduled a parent meeting for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Media Center to address the incident.