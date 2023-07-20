$10K reward for arson suspect wanted in DeKalb County | Video shows fire started by him

The incident took place on Thursday at a woman's condo unit in the Ridge Creek community.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say is the suspect in their arson investigation. Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can bring them answers.

They are looking to bring justice to a Clarkston resident after her home was set on fire by the stranger.

The incident took place on Thursday morning at a woman's condo unit just around 11:58 a.m. in the Ridge Creek community.

Ring door footage caught the incident on camera.

Authorities said when crews arrived, the resident put the fire out herself. She told firefighters she was inside the home when her ring camera and dog alerted her that someone was at the door.

They added that the subject and the resident did not know each other.

"We are unable to tell if he was doing it intentionally to harm someone or if he was doing it just because," said DeKalb County Fire Public Information Officer Jaeson Daniels.

He added that they do not have any leads on the suspect's identity.

"We are happy no one was hurt in that crime he committed. It could have gotten someone killed." said Daniels.

Officials are asking if anyone has any tips to call 1(800)282-5804.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.