22-year-old killed in hit-and-run in DeKalb County, police asking for public's help

Kenya Smith was fatally struck Monday at 6:30 a.m. as she walked along Marbut Road near Lithonia Industrial Blvd.
Credit: DeKalb County Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run Monday morning when she walking along Marbut Road near Lithonia Industrial Blvd, according to DeKalb County Police

Authorities said Kenya Smith was fatally struck on Jan. 31 at 6:30 a.m. The make and model of the vehicle are not yet known but investigators said the vehicle should have damage to its right front side. 

If you were in the area around that time, DeKalb County Police said to call detectives at (770) 724-7610 or call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS.

Credit: DeKalb County Police

