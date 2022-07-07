Two in critical condition after DeKalb County house party ends in gunfire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A late night house party ended in gunfire in DeKalb County and at least two people are in critical condition.
This all happened at a home on Rockbridge Road, just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
When they got there, DeKalb County Police said they were told someone started shooting form outside the home.
A 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were hit.
So far, there is no word on any arrests or suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
