2 investigators shot in DeKalb County, sheriff's office says; suspect on the run

Agencies could be seen responding to a location on Wellington Circle off Covington Hwy. early Thursday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office were shot early Wednesday morning while serving a warrant, a spokesperson said. Both are said to be "conscious and alert" after being taken to DeKalb Medical Center, they said.

Their injuries were not described in any further detail. The sheriff's office said they would be transfered to Grady Hospital.

The shooting happened at a residence on Wellington Circle in Lithonia. It "remains an active crime scene," they said. Police are still looking suspect who they said is Edward Allen Gatling. He's described as 5'11, 240 pounds.

Gatling was wanted on an aggravated assault with the intent to murder warrant that was issued in October.

The incident is the second in less than 24 hours in which metro Atlanta law enforcement officers have been shot. A Clayton County officer was killed Tuesday night responding to a drive-by shooting in Rex.

A heavy law enforcement response to the incident in DeKalb County has partially closed Covington Highway.

A man on scene, Muneer Pittman, said he lived near the residence where the shooting occurred and was woken up by officers at his door.

"Police came to my house with shotguns, AR-rifles, scared the s*** out of me. Knocked on my door, asked me had anybody came in and I said no, nobody been in here," Pittman said. "I came out side and I see a thousand cops looking in the woods."

11Alive's Brittany Kleinpeter is at the scene and sent back photos of DeKalb officers redirecting traffic. She reports DeKalb SWAT and Avondale Police have also responded, with one mile of Covington Highway closed starting at DeKalb Medical Parkway.

