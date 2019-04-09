DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The eldest son of a shooting victim who was injured as bullets flew through her home says the crime may have been an act of revenge.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, DeKalb County Police were called to the 1200 block of Lawndale Drive in reference to a person shot. They met with one woman who said she and her three sons were asleep in different rooms of the home when they were awakened by gunshots.

While neither she nor her sons were shot, a woman in another room of the home had been struck in both thighs and grazed by another bullet. The victim said she was asleep in the front bedroom of the home when bullets entered the home and hit her. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital as family members said they didn't know why anyone would want to harm them.

Police said they ultimately recovered about 30 shell casings from the cul-de-sac where the home was located.

Police also interviewed the victims' older son who wasn't home at the time of the shooting but had a theory as to why their home was possibly targeted. He said that the incident may have been tied to a rival biker gang fight he was involved in just months earlier in Atlanta.

Police are still investigating the crime and haven't released details about the possible suspects or any possible motive outside of what the victim's son suggested which was published in the police report.

