DECATUR, Ga. — Authorities said a man was found shot to death in Decatur on Sunday night.

DeKalb County Police were called to Lynda Drive and found the man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and declared dead.

No arrests have been made. No other details were immediately available.

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!

OTHER HEADLINES:

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old