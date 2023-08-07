Deputies: Man behind bars after shooting weapon at DeKalb County pharmacy customers, employee

Deputies said the shooting took place at the pharmacy on Lavista Road on July 28.

DECATUR, Ga. — A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police said he allegedly shot at customers and an employee at a Tucker pharmacy, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was taken into custody on Thursday at an Arbor Circle residence, authorities added. Deputies said the shooting took place at the pharmacy on Lavista Road on July 28.

The 30-year-old allegedly began firing into the store near an employee and three customers after he was involved in an argument with another person at the location, according to the sheriff's office.

No one was hurt in the shooting, deputies said.

The man was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a weapon -- a felony.

