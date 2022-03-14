Police surround DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are on the scene investigating at an apartment complex Monday.
Authorities said that a man is in one of the apartments and won't come out. Apartment residents are still not being allowed in as a precaution, according to DeKalb Police. Officers are not sure if the man is armed.
11Alive Skytracker flew over the Heritage Reserve Apartments on Creste Lane, where the apartment complex and part of a gas station nearby is blocked off.
This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.
Police activity seen at DeKalb apartment complex
