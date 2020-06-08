Rape suspect at center of pursuit that resulted in K-9 deputy's death arrested

Marquizs Harvey, 35, was taken into custody Thursday evening.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a rape suspect - who was being pursued when a K-9 deputy was shot and died - is over.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Atlanta resident Marquizs Harvey, 35, Thursday. He was taken into custody after being located at an East Point residence.

According to a DeKalb County warrant, Harvey is accused of raping a woman on July 20. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive unit made the arrest with the help of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and the East Point Police Department.

Harvey's arrest comes just two days after DeKalb County officers first tried to serve him a warrant at a DeKalb County apartment complex off Kimberly Way. Police said he took off in a pursuit involving K-9 officers with the sheriff's office following.

However, during the pursuit, sheriff's officials said K-9 deputy Bloo lost sight of the suspect and came upon a plain-clothes sheriff’s office investigator. When the K-9 deputy "advanced aggressively," officials said the investigator fired in self-defense and the K-9 died on the scene as a result of the injuries.

The sheriff's office made it clear that the investigator was not firing at the suspect.

Harvey, following his arrest, is now being held in the DeKalb County Jail.