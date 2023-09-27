DeKalb County works to fight the rise in retail crime

Dunwoody reported a six percent rise in retail theft in the last year.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Tracy Stalzer opened Village Threads, a men's and women's clothing store in Dunwoody, two years ago. The store marks her first business venture, and Salzer said her goal was to make people feel good. Making people feel good, she said, starts with making them feel safe.

"When we opened the store, we immediately put in a security system," Salzer said. "So we’ve got a lot, and some may say too many, cameras all over the store. We see what’s going on."

Stalzer said she makes an effort to make sure people still feel good coming into her store, despite the extra security.

"I also don’t operate as if everyone coming into the store is going to be taking something out. I trust people, and if we start to notice there is a lot of shoplifting, maybe we’ll change. But we haven’t experienced a lot of it in this store yet.”

Salzer said even a whiff of retail crime can change the entire customer experience.

Dunwoody Police said it had noticed a spike in retail crime like theft and shoplifting in the last year. Sgt. Tim Fecht pinpointed Perimeter Mall and Walmart have the most reported thefts in the city. Police data showed shoplifting was up six percent over the last year in Dunwoody.



"We had a little lull there during pandemic times and now we’re seeing our numbers steadily increase over time,” Fecht said. "Prices are going up, and consumer demand is still there, so people are acquiring it illegally and trying to resell things or use it for personal use."

The Dunwoody Police Department is working with the Georgia Retailers Organized Crime Alliance and the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office to help prosecute and prevent retail crime.

"Organized retail crime not only impacts retailers, but our entire community," DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a statement. “My team and I take a proactive approach to crime; it is not enough to just prosecute cases, we want to help prevent them. Connecting with local businesses and educating them on how best to protect themselves is one way to address this growing trend.”

The National Retail Federation said theft accounted for $112 billion in losses nationwide. Walmart called retail theft "a real problem across the industry." It sent the following statement:

"While we don’t publicly share details about theft or security measures in our stores, retail theft is a real problem across the industry. We can’t speak to how other retailers are addressing the issue. We’re actively managing the issue across the country and remain focused on taking steps to protect our associates, customers and merchandise."



Fecht said local stores had reached out to local law enforcement and asked them to work as part-time officers in their stores to try and help with security. Stalzer said she would stay in business for as long as possible. However, she is counting the potential costs of theft, both financial and psychological.