Crime

DeKalb County Police searching for suspects accused of shooting, killing security guard at car dealership

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking the public for help in finding suspects accused of shooting and killing a security guard Saturday night. 

According to DeKalb Police, officers responded at 11 p.m. to 8455 Mall Parkway at a car dealership in Stonecrest in reference to a "person shot" call.

When officers arrived, they found the security guard shot. He later died at a local hospital from his injuries, DeKalb Police said. 

No suspects have been arrested at this time. DeKalb Police have released a photo of the suspects.

If anyone has any information, you can call detectives at  (770) 724-7850 or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.

