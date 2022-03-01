Authorities offer $10,000 reward in DeKalb County security guard murder investigation

After investigating for more than a week, authorities have bumped up the incentive.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are now offering a $10,000 reward in the murder investigation surrounding a DeKalb County security guard.

Henry Ashley was shot and killed while at work at a car dealership on Feb. 19. DeKalb County Police said the 24-year-old was investigating a suspicious person's report at 8455 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest. When officers arrived, they found him shot.

Investigators have previously released photos of five people, they believe to be involved but have not made any arrests. Last week, authorities also released additional surveillance video that shows the suspects leaving in a grey hatchback toward Rockdale County, according to DeKalb County Police.

The agency previously offered a $2,000 reward for any information that could help lead to an arrest. More than a week after Ashley's death, DeKalb County Police has bumped up the incentive, hoping to make an arrest soon.

The victim's wife said the two had a 4-year-old son together and had plans to buy their first house in the near future. She said all she wants is justice.