Police arrest burglar behind several robberies in DeKalb County, they say

Police arrested the 37-year-old Tuesday. Officers had been searching for him since a Sept. 9 robbery on Glenwood Road, they said.

After interviewing the man, they were able to connect him to at least five other robberies that have happened this month in DeKalb County, investigators said. He's now facing one count of robbery, four counts of burglary and several traffic-related charges, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.