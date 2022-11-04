Man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges in Decatur

GBI said they were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 35-year-old man in Decatur was arrested after officials searched his computer for child sexual abuse material, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The department said that their Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit started their investigation of the man after receiving "multiple cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)."

NCMEC told the GBI's unit that there might be child sexual abuse material on the man's computer. Officers with the Dekalb County Police Department got a search warrant on Nov. 2, and the 35-year-old was taken to the DeKalb County Jail upon his arrest.

He was charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children by the GBI's CEACC Unit.

GBI did not disclose what was found on the computer but said that this is an ongoing effort "to identify those involved in the child pornography trade." The program is a partnership between the bureau and Crimes Against Children.

"The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims," GBI said.