Dispatch: Shooting of teen, child reported in DeKalb County

Officials say officers are on the scene of a shooting with two juvenile injuries.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating reports of a child and a teen shot on Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Dispatch confirmed to 11Alive that officers are responding to a call of an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old shot in the area of Brasac Drive - a residential area near South Hairston Road south of Stone Mountain.

Details surrounding the shooting are still limited, including what led up to the shooting, whether suspects are in custody and whether it was accidental or intentional.