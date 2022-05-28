x
Crime

Police: Man in serious condition after DeKalb County shooting

Here's what we know.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

ATLANTA — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a man was reported shot and is in serious condition in a Decatur apartment complex.

Officers said that they received a call about a person shot on Highcourt Place just after 4 p.m. Once there, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

However, police add that the man told them he was shot while walking along Glenwood Road. They said he was later transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

