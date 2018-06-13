DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police say one person has died after a shooting just outside of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

The shooting happened in the area of Central Drive and N. Hairston Road in DeKalb County. Two people were shot in all.

Police have not released details on the shootings, who was shot or what lead up to it. A spokesperson for the agency investigating the crime, the DeKalb County Police Department, is headed to the scene to provide more information.

11Alive also has a reporter on the way to the scene.

© 2018 WXIA