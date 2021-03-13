DeKalb Police find man dead in car as search continues for suspects

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are in the midst of an investigation following the discovery of a dead man in a car on Friday evening.
Police spokesperson Michaela Vincent told 11Alive that they were called to the 4200 block of Sherwood Avenue around 7:15 p.m. to reports of a man found dead of gunshot wounds.
Beyond that, Vincent said police haven't identified any suspects for the crime and what led up to the shooting is a matter of investigation. Police also haven't said whether the shooting happened where the car was found or elsewhere.
The location where the victim was found is a neighborhood just south of the intersection of Glenwood Road and Covington Highway.
The department is also not yet releasing the victim's name pending the notification of his family. At this point, the investigation is still underway.