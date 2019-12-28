DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a woman has been taken into custody after a dispute allegedly led to violence in a DeKalb County home on Friday.

DeKalb County Police spokesperson Michaela Vincent said that SWAT officers were called to the 1600 block of Liberty Valley on Friday night around 7 p.m. However, she stressed that the incident was not a hostage situation; though, two minors and a man were inside the home at the time.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe that a woman in her 20s barricaded herself inside the location with the others after a dispute with the male victim. Police said she allegedly stabbed the man during the argument.

Eventually, the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody before being transported to an area hospital. The stabbing victim received treatment at the scene.

The minors in the home at the time were checked out on the scene and appeared to be unharmed. The department hasn't released the name of the suspect or what charges she will face. However, they do believe she will be charged.

As of about 10 p.m., police were working to clear the scene.

