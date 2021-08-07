DeKalb teen shot, killed outside of Food Mart

This is what we know.

ATLANTA — A woman said her 19-year-old grandson was killed overnight in a DeKalb County shooting. She told 11Alive that his birthday was just days away.

It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday outside of a Food Mart on Flat Shoals Parkway close to where it intersects with the perimeter.

Police had the area taped off for several hours. 11Alive crews were able to see bullet holes in at least one car.

According to the woman, her grandson was killed after someone drove by and started shooting.

"How many Black lives are going to be lost at this location? How many? How many mothers going to stand here crying like me ... how many grandmothers?" the victim's grandmother said painfully.