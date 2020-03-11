Man shot, killed in DeKalb

Here is what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are conducting a homicide investigation Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, a man was shot and killed in the area of Loveless Drive and Bouldercrest Road.

Police didn't have many details about what occurred or who may have been responsible since it is still early in their investigation. However, they did say it appears that the motive of the shooting may have been a robbery.