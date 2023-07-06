DeKalb County elementary school trailers fully engulfed in flames, fire officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway following a fire at a DeKalb County elementary school on Thursday morning, according to fire officials.
The department said the fire started at Woodridge Elementary School, and calls came in around 3:55 a.m. DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department reported two classroom trailers were "fully engulfed in flames."
Officials were able to contain the fire to just the trailer keeping it from extending to the main school building. No one was injured, the department said, and investigators are showing up to figure out what caused the fire.