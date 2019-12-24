DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in DeKalb County say one of their captains who is in the hospital is doing better, but has a long recovery ahead of him.

The fire department says a "serious medical condition" landed Capt. Vincent Tierney in the hospital.

The department posted on Facbeook that he's now alert, but still is not able to receive visitors.

The captain has been with the department for 14 years.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise $25,000 for Tierney and his family. Right now, it’s about halfway to its goal.

"We're asking for prayers and any financial contributions to continue to support him and his family," the page organizer said. "The family appeiciates the incredible outpouring of love and support."

